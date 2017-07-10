The All-Star Home Run Derby begins at 5 p.m. PDT Monday at Marlins Park in Miami. Sluggers in the contest include the Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, defending champion and hometown favorite Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees youngster Aaron Judge and the Twins slugger Miguel Sano. Join us here for live updates throughout the contest.
Can the Dodgers rookie provide some drama?
|Dan Loumena
Will find out in about an hour or so if Cody Bellinger has what it takes to make an impact at the Home Run Derby at Marlins Park in Miami. First, here's a look at his sweet swing.