Gary Sanchez upsets defending champion Giancarlo Stanton

Gary Sanchez was the outlier in this year’s Home Run Derby field, the guy who supposedly didn’t belong because he has hit only 13 homers in 57 games this season, but the New York Yankees catcher silenced that criticism with an upset of defending champion Giancarlo Stanton in the first round.

Sanchez, who was seeded eight, clubbed 17 homers, including a pair of 474-foot shots and one that traveled 483 feet, to edge out the top-seeded Stanton, the Miami slugger who finished with 16 homers, including six that traveled 480 feet or more. Stanton’s longest blast traveled 496 feet.

Stanton clearly felt pressured by Sanchez, who hit first, as it took him several swings before he found his rhythm. Stanton then got hot, smashing homer after homer off the glass windows beyond the left-field wall.

He hit 14 homers in the first three minutes of the four-minute round but appeared to run out of gas, hitting only one homer in the final minute. Stanton needed two homers in the 30-second bonus round to tie Sanchez but could manage only one.