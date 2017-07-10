What time is the All-Star Home Run Derby 2017?

The 2017 Home Run Derby will begin at 8 p.m. EDT, 5 p.m. PDT, at Marlins Park in Miami. Live coverage will be broadcast on ESPN.

The head-to-head, round-by-round competition will feature four sluggers from each of the American League and National League.

Defending champion Giancarlo Stanton, an outfielder for the hometown Marlins, is seeded first and will face Yankees catcher Gabby Sanchez in the first round. The winner of that matchup will square off against the winner of Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas and Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano.

In the other half of the bracket, Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is seeded second and will take on Marlins first baseman Justin Bour in the first round. The winner will face the winner between Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger and Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon.