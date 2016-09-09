The Dodgers have finished up batting practice, but Clayton Kershaw has yet to take the field to start his warmup routine for Friday’s start against Miami. He is expected to throw four or five innings in his first outing since June 26. He missed more than two months because of a herniated disk in his back.

Manager Dave Roberts acknowledged the importance of this game earlier this afternoon.

“It’s one game, but obviously for Dodgers fans, for the guys in the clubhouse, it’s the biggest game in a while,” Roberts said.

Roberts mentioned he was happy for Kershaw because he worried about the player's “sanity” while he was stuck on the disabled list.

“I think that he’s been going crazy, watching his teammates,” Roberts said.

The Dodgers cannot predict how Kershaw’s back will respond on Friday or on Saturday morning. But Roberts expressed his confidence in Kershaw’s ability to compete at this level.

“The docs say he’s healthy enough to pitch,” Roberts said. “Clayton feels like he’s healthy enough to go out there and start a major-league game. Rick [Honeycutt] has pointed out that to expect him to be in midseason form is unfair. He hasn’t pitched in a major-league game in a while. We all know that Clayton is going to expect to be dialed in. But we’ll see.”