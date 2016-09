The hanging breaking ball continued to vex Clayton Kershaw in the second inning. After giving up a full-count double to Jeff Francoeur, who pulled a fastball on the hands into the left-field corner, he left a curveball over the middle for first baseman Chris Johnson.

Johnson hit a flare up the middle. Chase Utley leaped and nearly snagged the baseball, but it bounced off his glove for an RBI single and Miami’s second run. The inning continued when the opposing pitcher, Jose Fernandez, chopped a slider over the mound for another single.

Kershaw emerged from the inning without allowing another run. He did record three strikeouts. He needed 29 pitches to get through it.