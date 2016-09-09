Kershaw goes three innings, takes loss, 4-1, against Marlins

Hunched on the Dodgers bench, sheathed in sweat, Clayton Kershaw saw the outstretched hand in front of him and looked up.

Before him stood Manager Dave Roberts, offering the universal signal for the end of his evening. Kershaw did not accept the shake. He did not want to leave, not after only three innings in a 4-1 loss to the Marlins.

In his first time on a big-league mound in 75 days, Kershaw showed signs of promise and signs of rust. His fastball velocity held at 93 mph. His curveball and slider hung too often at the waists of Miami hitters. He gave up two runs on five hits. He struck out five in a 66-pitch performance.

As he returned from a herniated disk, Kershaw did not expect to finish Friday’s game. But he expected to pitch more than a third of it. He listened as Roberts explained the decision in the top of the fourth. Kershaw rubbed away some of the perspiration from his face and stared down the end of the dugout. Roberts patted his back, and sat down beside him.

Unable to solve Marlins starter Jose Fernandez, the Dodgers (79-61) saw a five-game winning streak end. The team may have planned to treat Friday like a rehabilitation outing for Kershaw, a trial balloon floated at major-league intensity. Kershaw holds himself to a higher standard. He could not reach those heights after the two-month layoff.

On his sixth pitch of the game, Kershaw left a 2-1 slider over the plate for catcher J.T. Realmuto. His solo home run cleared the left-field fence. An inning later, Marlins first baseman Chris Johnson punched a belt-high slider into center for an RBI single.

The brevity of the outing and the frequency of the hits obscured Kershaw’s ability to still disarm big-league hitters. He struck out the side in the second and finished the game by fanning outfielder Marcel Ozuna with a full-count slider. Ozuna threw his bat in disgust. Kershaw would save his displeasure for a few minutes later, when Roberts approached him in the dugout.

Roberts understood the significance of the afternoon. The Dodgers had created a comfortable between the San Francisco Giants in the National League West. With Rich Hill healthy, Kenta Maeda steady and Kershaw on the verge of a return, a playoff rotation was beginning to take shape.

“It’s one game,” Roberts said in the afternoon. “But obviously for Dodgers fans, for the guys in the clubhouse, it’s the biggest game in a while.”

At 3:45 p.m., Kershaw grabbed his phone and sat at his locker. His back faced the rest of clubhouse, and a television broadcasting an advertisement for his return. A few minutes later, he set his phone down and pumped his knees as he left the room.

Marlins Park is rarely full. But it is often loud. As a marching band hummed around the concourse about 100 minutes before first pitch, Kershaw walked out of his dugout to stretch about 100 minutes. He raised his knees to his chest and lifted his feet to his toes as he jogged in right field.

In his lone rehab outing, six days ago with Class-A Rancho Cucamonga, Kershaw completed three innings in 34 pitches. He experienced more stress on Friday, almost immediately. After retiring former Dodger Dee Gordon on two pitches, he fell behind Realmuto. Kershaw produced his usual velocity on his slider, but not his usual command. Realmuto sent it soaring out to left.

The second inning produced more frustration. The Marlins smacked three hits, the final two on misplaced breaking balls. Kershaw could not put away journeyman outfielder Jeff Francouer, who poked a full-count fastball into left for a one-out double. Two pitches later, Kershaw fed Johnson a hittable curveball.

Johnson hit a flare up the middle. Chase Utley ranged backward from second base and leaped. The ball bounced off his glove and fell into the outfield. When Kershaw flipped a slider down the middle two batters later, Fernandez smashed a grounder up the middle, nearly clipping Kershaw in the process.

Kershaw ended the second by whiffing Gordon with a slider. The inning lasted 29 pitches, which reduced his chances of advancing deep into the game. After two quick outs in the third, Kershaw tested his back by pouncing on a grounder in front of the mound. His throw was late and low, allowing outfielder Christian Yelich to reach on a single.

For Kershaw, the night ended shortly after Ozuna flailed at his slider. He eventually accepted the decision by Roberts. As the game drifted through the middle innings, Kershaw pulled on a jacket and chatted with Roberts in the dugout.