The NFL is back today with 11 games being played across the league starting at 10 a.m. The Rams host the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. at the Coliseum.
Keep it here for the best GIFs, stories and updates from games across the league including the Rams' home opener.
Can't-miss-play: Redskins' Thompson breaks all the tackles for a touchdown
|Matt Wilhalme
Redskins pass-catching running back Chris Thompson just came up with one of the best tough touchdowns of the season.
The Washington receiver caught a short pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins and proceeded to bounce off the Eagles' short-handed secondary to go 29 yards for a touchdown.
Thompson had eight career scores (three rushing and five receiving) in four seasons prior to his gem today.