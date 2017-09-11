Chargers' wild rally comes up just short against Broncos

Casey Hayward was all over the play.

The Chargers cornerback saw where Denver quarterback Trevor Siemian was going with the football. As he wound up to throw to C.J. Anderson on the sideline, Hayward broke on the ball with the instincts that helped him lead the NFL with seven interceptions a year ago.

But in what turned out to be the first big miscue on a night with a handful of them, Hayward had the ball – and almost a sure touchdown – slip right out of his hands.

It was the start the Chargers needed, a proclamation that they were ready to be players in Los Angeles, ready to challenge in the AFC West. Instead, it was the same almost-good-enough stuff that defined their final season in San Diego.

Whether it was nerves, too much excitement or more worrisome causes, the Chargers opening act as one of Los Angeles’ teams was a dud, saved only by a fourth-quarter comeback that came up just short.

Kicker Younghoe Koo’s 44-yard field goal was blocked by Denver defensive end Shelby Harris, allowing the Broncos to hang on for a 24-21 win.