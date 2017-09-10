Deshaun Watson in, Tom Savage out: Texans make quarterback change

The Tom Savage era in Houston is already in trouble.

After two quarters of scoreless Texans football, while trailing the Jaguars 19-0, Houston coach Bill O'Brien pulled his starter in favor of rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Savage had completed just 7 of 13 passes for 62 yards and lost two fumbles.

Watson came in and led the Texans on a 75 yard, 14-play drive that ended with a four-yard touchdown toss to receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Watson completed five of eight passes for 37 yards.

Watson, selected with the 12th overall pick out of Clemson, helped guide the Tigers to back-to-back College Football Playoff national championship games, winning the second against Alabama 35-31.