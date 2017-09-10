Sports

The NFL is back today with 11 games being played across the league starting at 10 a.m. The Rams host the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. at the Coliseum.

Keep it here for the best GIFs, stories and updates from games across the league including the Rams' home opener.

Who's in, who's out: NFL inactives

Defensive lineman Aaron Donald only just reported to the Rams on Saturday after holding out of training camps and preseason. He is not expected to play today. (Kelvin Kuo / Associated Press)
Defensive lineman Aaron Donald only just reported to the Rams on Saturday after holding out of training camps and preseason. He is not expected to play today. (Kelvin Kuo / Associated Press)

Inactive player lists are announced 90 minutes before kickoff. The following players will be unavailable today:

Indianapolis at RAMS, 1:05 p.m.

Carolina at San Francisco, 1:25 p.m.

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 1:25 p.m.

New York Giants at Dallas, 5:30 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals vs. Detroit Lions

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Redskins

Atlanta Falcons at Chicago Bears

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

New York Jets at Buffalo

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

Oakland Raiders at Tennessee Titans

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World