Notable injuries: Darby, Woodhead, Robinson all knocked out

Jaguars receiver Allen Robinson (15) walks off the field after suffering an injury during the first half of a game in Houston.

The following notable players have suffered injuries:

Allen Robinson, receiver, Jacksonville Jaguars

Robinson suffered a knee injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Saints.

Ronald Darby, cornerback, Philadelphia Eagles

Darby suffered an ankle injury and was carted off the field during a game against the Redskins.

Benny Cunningham, running back, Chicago Bears

Cunningham was carted off the field with a knee injury during a game against the Falcons.

Danny Woodhead, running back, Baltimore Ravens

Woodhead suffered a hamstring injury and was carted off the field during a game against the Bengals.