The NFL is back today with 11 games being played across the league starting at 10 a.m. The Rams host the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. at the Coliseum.
Keep it here for the best GIFs, stories and updates from games across the league including the Rams' home opener.
Notable injuries: Darby, Woodhead, Robinson all knocked out
|Matt Wilhalme
The following notable players have suffered injuries:
Allen Robinson, receiver, Jacksonville Jaguars
Robinson suffered a knee injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game against the Saints.
Ronald Darby, cornerback, Philadelphia Eagles
Darby suffered an ankle injury and was carted off the field during a game against the Redskins.
Benny Cunningham, running back, Chicago Bears
Cunningham was carted off the field with a knee injury during a game against the Falcons.
Danny Woodhead, running back, Baltimore Ravens
Woodhead suffered a hamstring injury and was carted off the field during a game against the Bengals.