Rams lead Colts 10-3 after the first quarter

Colts quarterback Scott Tolzien gets hit by Rams defensive end Ethan Westbrooks during the first quarter.

The Rams lead the Indianapolis Colts 10-3 after the first quarter. The Rams offense has shown signs of improvement from last season: Four players caught a pass in the first quarter, including Sammy Watkins.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein made a 50-yard field goal to give the Rams a quick 3-0 lead after their first series.

The Colts started quarterback Scott Tolzien in place of Andrew Luck, who is sidelined because of a shoulder injury. Cornerback Trumaine Johnson intercepted Tolzien’s third-and-10 pass and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown to give the Rams a 10-0 lead.

And the Rams defense, playing without star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, made a three-down stand at their one-yard line. The Colts kicked a field goal.