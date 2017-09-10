Rams open season with 46-9 rout of Colts

Rams receivers Cooper Kupp (18) and Robert Woods (17) celebrate during the second quarter of a game against the Colts at the Coliseum.

The first game of Sean McVay’s NFL coaching career included a little bit of everything – and nearly all of it was encouraging for the Rams.

Quarterback Jared Goff passed for 306 yards and a touchdown, receivers Sammy Watkins, Robert Woods and rookie Cooper Kupp came up with big plays and defensive backs Trumaine Johnson and Lamarcus Joyner returned interceptions for touchdowns in the Rams’ 46-9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday at the Coliseum.

McVay, at 31 the youngest coach in NFL history, called plays for an offense that amassed 373 yards and showed the capability to attack on the ground and through the air.

Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips oversaw an opportunistic unit that capitalized on mistakes and surrendered only one touchdown.

Next up: The Washington Redskins, McVay’s former employer.

McVay helped develop Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins into an efficient passer, and he showed early signs of doing the same with Goff, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft.

Goff completed 21 of 29 passes without an interception.

Running back Todd Gurley rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown in 19 carries and also caught five passes for 56 yards.

Kupp caught four passes, including a touchdown, and fellow rookie Gerald Everett also showed he could stretch the field with a 39-yard reception.

The Rams defense was without lineman Aaron Donald, who ended a holdout Saturday but did not play.

After sitting out the entire preseason so they would be physically sound for the opener, the game also marked the first time that linebacker Robert Quinn and Mark Barron and cornerback Kayvon Webster played in a game with other starters.

It didn’t matter against a Colts offense devoid of quarterback Andrew Luck.

Johnson picked off Scott Tolzien’s first pass and returned it 39 yards for a touchdown. He also recovered a fumble.

The Rams still have room for improvement: Multiple offensive linemen were called for holding penalties, and Tavon Austin fumbled a punt.

But that did not stop the Rams from recording an easy win.

The Rams led 27-3 at halftime, and Greg Zuerlein's third field goal and Joyner’s interception return for a touchdown started the rout.

The Rams offense was effective from the outset.

On the first drive, Goff connected with Watkins and Woods but missed on a short third-down pass to Kupp. Zuerlein kicked a 50-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.

That set the stage for Johnson.

The sixth-year pro was disappointed that the Rams did not offer him a long-term contract. He is playing under the franchise tag for the second consecutive season, and last week teammates voted him a team captain.

On the Colts’ third play, Johnson stepped in front of a receiver, grabbed Tolzien’s pass and raced down the Colts sideline to the end zone for a 10-0 lead.

Tolzien appeared to bounce back from the pick six, completing several passes to tight end Jack Doyle and running back Marlon Mack as the Colts drove down the field. But Joyner saved a touchdown with a tackle on Mack at the two-yard line, and the Rams stuffed two runs before an incomplete pass, forcing the Colts to settle for a field goal.

The Rams increased the lead early in the second quarter with key plays from rookies. Goff found Kupp for 24 yards and, two plays later, he lofted a pass to Everett for a 39 yard gain that helped set up Gurley’s short touchdown run for a 17-3 lead.

After Rams linebacker Robert Quinn snuffed a possession with a sack and a third-down stop, Goff increased the lead with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Kupp.

The Rams closed out the first half with a drive that included a 12-yard run and 23-yard reception by Gurley on consecutive plays. The drive stalled at the 17 and Zuerlein came on to kick his second field goal for a 27-3 lead.