Rams take 27-3 lead over Colts into halftime

(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Rams running back Todd Gurley dives into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter.

The Rams’ offense is unrecognizable from last season (And that’s a really good thing).

Rookies Cooper Kupp and Gerald Everett caught passes for 24 and 39 yards, respectively, before running back Todd Gurley rushed five yards for a touchdown, to give the Rams a 17-3 lead.

Kupp, from Eastern Washington University, later caught an 18-yard pass for a touchdown, the first of his career, for a 24-3 lead.

Greg Zuerlein made a second field goal, this time from 35 yards, to put the Rams up, 27-3.

Quarterback Jared Goff is 13-of-19 passing for 195 yards, and a touchdown.