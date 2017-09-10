Seahawks' Jeremy Lane gets ejected and a pick-six against Aaron Rodgers gets called back

The Seahawks picked off Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and returned it for a touchdown only to have the score called back and cornerback Jeremy Lane ejected from the game.

While rookie defensive tackle Nazair Jones was galloping down the field after intercepting a pass intended for tight end Lance Kendricks, Lane and Green Bay receiver Randall Cobb were mixing it up in the backfield.

Jones scored, but Lane was ejected for the scuffle and defensive end Cliff Avril was flagged for an illegal block above the waist.

The touchdown was then waived off, though the interception stood.

Ultimately, the Seahawks failed to capitalize on their good fortune and are now down a starting cornerback.