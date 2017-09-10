The NFL is back today with 11 games being played across the league starting at 10 a.m. The Rams host the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. at the Coliseum.
Watch this block: Cleveland Browns appear in midseason form
|Matt Wilhalme
Things are going about right for the Cleveland Browns.
After rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer and company failed to get anything going on their opening drive, Cleveland was forced to punt.
As Britton Colquitt wound up for his punt, the Steelers defense broke through the line to block the attempt.
Pittsburgh linebacker Anthony Chickillo then recovered the ball in the end zone, putting the Browns in their first hole of the season.