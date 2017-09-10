The NFL is back today with 11 games being played across the league starting at 10 a.m. The Rams host the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. at the Coliseum.
Keep it here for the best GIFs, stories and updates from games across the league including the Rams' home opener.
Watt, T.J. not J.J., comes up with an interception for the Steelers
|Matt Wilhalme
There's something in those Watt genes.
T.J. Watt, previously famous for being the brother of Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, picked off a throw by Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer in his NFL debut.
The younger Watt (6-foot-4, 252 pounds), who also played for Wisconsin before becoming a first-round draft pick, had seven tackles, two sacks, two quarterback hits and pass break up before his first game was over.
It took seven games for J.J. (6-foot-6, 290 pounds) to collect his second sack of his career, but he turned out all right.