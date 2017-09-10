Watt, T.J. not J.J., comes up with an interception for the Steelers

There's something in those Watt genes.

T.J. Watt, previously famous for being the brother of Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, picked off a throw by Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer in his NFL debut.

The younger Watt (6-foot-4, 252 pounds), who also played for Wisconsin before becoming a first-round draft pick, had seven tackles, two sacks, two quarterback hits and pass break up before his first game was over.

It took seven games for J.J. (6-foot-6, 290 pounds) to collect his second sack of his career, but he turned out all right.