AFC notes: From A to Z

Texans receiver DeAndre Hopkins stretches out to make a catch during a game against the Colts on Nov. 5 at NRG Stadium.

Baltimore Ravens: After an off week, the Ravens could have five running backs on their roster with the return of Terrance West (calf) and Danny Woodhead (hamstring).

Buffalo Bills: The Bills haven’t opened 6-3 or better since 1999, the last time they made playoffs. Defense has 11 takeaways (four fumbles, seven interceptions) at home.

Cincinnati Bengals: Tight end Tyler Kroft had a career-high 79 yards receiving last week. Kroft has three touchdown catches in the Bengals’ last three road games.

Chargers: Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley returns to Jacksonville for the first time since he was fired after the Jaguars went 14-48 under his leadership.

Cleveland Browns: The Browns are 4-41 in their last 45 games, matching the Lions (2007-10) for the worst such stretch. Cleveland is 1-23 under Hue Jackson.

Denver Broncos: Receiver Demaryius Thomas caught his first touchdown pass of the season last week, ending a 13-game drought dating to Nov. 13, 2016.

Houston Texans: DeAndre Hopkins has had a touchdown catch in five straight games and has eight touchdowns overall. His 11 TDs in 2015 are a Texans record.

Indianapolis Colts: The Colts have lost four straight in their series with the Steelers. Indianapolis has given up six defensive touchdowns this season.

Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars have won two games in a row for the first time in 13 months. They haven’t won three in a row since 2013.

Kansas City Chiefs: Kareem Hunt leads the NFL in yards rushing (800) going into team’s bye despite averaging just under 48 yards per game the last four games.

Miami Dolphins: Reshad Jones is the only safety with more than 50 tackles (55) and two picks. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has three sacks in the last five games.

New England Patriots: The Patriots are seeking their 12th consecutive regular-season road win, which would tie their own AFC record. Bill Belichick is 8-10 against Denver.

N.Y. Jets: Quarterback Josh McCown was 1-10 as Tampa Bay’s starter in 2014. The Buccaneers finished 2-14, landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft: Jameis Winston.

Oakland Raiders: Thanks to being off in Week 10, the Raiders will have to wait at least one more week before they can try for their first interception of the season.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger needs 28 completions to become either the eighth or ninth player with 4,000. The Chargers’ Philip Rivers needs 16 completions.

Tennessee Titans: The Titans have won three games in a row and are nearing their longest winning streak since 2009, when they won five in a row.