Bengals' Vontaze Burfict ejected for making contact with an official

Vontaze Burfict needs to find a way to stay on the field.

He certainly didn't do that on Sunday.

Burfict was ejected during the second quarter of the Cincinnati Bengals' game against the Tennessee Titans after making contact with an official.

The volatile linebacker already missed three games to start the season after a bad hit on Kansas City City fullback Anthony Sherman during the preseason.

Burfict missed the start of the 2016 season while he served a three-game suspension for a hit on Steelers receiver Antonio Brown during the 2015 playoffs. He's also been fined numerous times.

In six seasons with the Bengals, Burfict has amassed 364 total tackles with eight sacks and five fumble recoveries (two forced fumbles) with one touchdown.