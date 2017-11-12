Welcome to another NFL Sunday.
Today, the Chargers (3-5) are in Jacksonville with the rising Jaguars (5-3) at 10 a.m., and the Rams (6-2) host the Houston Texans (3-5) at 1:05 p.m. at the Coliseum.
Chargers 14, Jaguars 14: Marqise Lee ties it up for Jacksonville
The Jaguars tied the game through the air, with Blake Bortles capping an 11-play drive with a six-yard touchdown pass to Marqise Lee.
Bortles found Lee again for the two-point conversion, and the game is now tied 14-14 with 2:03 left in the third quarter.