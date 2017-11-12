NFC notes: From A to Z

San Francisco quarterback C.J. Beathard runs from Arizona defensive tackle Olsen Pierre during the first half of a game on Nov. 5.

Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals sacked Russell Wilson a season-high five times, but with a loss Thursday, fell to 0-4-1 under coach Bruce Arians against Seattle in Arizona.

Atlanta Falcons: Julio Jones, in his seventh season, had his 37th game with at least 100 yards receiving last week. Roddy White holds the team record with 39 over 10 seasons.

Carolina Panthers: Defensive end Mario Addison has had a sack in three straight games, and 61/2 this season. Safety Kurt Coleman has 11 interceptions since 2015.

Chicago Bears: The Bears have lost seven straight to the Packers at Soldier Field. Defensive end Akiem Hicks has seven sacks, with five coming in the last four games.

Dallas Cowboys: Dak Prescott’s 10 rushing touchdowns since 2016 are the most by a quarterback. He has rushed for a touchdown in two of his last three road games.

Detroit Lions: Lions running back Ameer Abdullah was benched last week after fumbling the ball away twice to the Packers. They were his first fumbles of 2017.

Green Bay Packers: Right tackle Bryan Bulaga suffered a season-ending knee injury on Monday night. The Packers waived tight end Martellus Bennett on Wednesday.

Minnesota Vikings: Jerick McKinnon has 100-plus yards from scrimmage in three straight road games. His four touchdowns this season tie his career high.

New Orleans Saints: Saints quarterback Drew Brees has an NFL-leading 108 games with 300 yards passing. He’s averaging 276.75 yards per game this season.

N.Y. Giants: Giants coach Ben McAdoo reinstated cornerback Janoris Jenkins, who was suspended for last week’s home loss to the Rams for violating team rules.

Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles are beating their opponents by nearly 14 points per game, including three blowout victories of more than 23 points each.

RAMS: The Rams’ 263 points in half a season are more than they scored in all of 2016 (224). They gave up 11 points per game over their last four outings.

San Francisco 49ers: C.J. Beathard has been sacked 14 times in three starts. The 49ers have been outscored by 45 points in the first quarter, an NFL worst.

Seattle Seahawks: Cornerback Richard Sherman is out for the season after suffering a ruptured Achilles during Seattle’s 22-16 victory over Arizona on Thursday night.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ryan Fitzpatrick will make his first start for the Buccaneers against his former team, the Jets. Fitzpatrick was 13-14 in two seasons in New York.

Washington Redskins: Redskins have not allowed an opponent to score points on their opening drive this season. Linebacker Zach Brown leads the league with 86 tackles.

