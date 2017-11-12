Welcome to another NFL Sunday.
Today, the Chargers (3-5) are in Jacksonville with the rising Jaguars (5-3) at 10 a.m., and the Rams (6-2) host the Houston Texans (3-5) at 1:05 p.m. at the Coliseum.
Keep it here for updates from both games.
NFL Week 10 scores and schedule
Sunday's schedule
(All times Pacific)
CHARGERS at Jacksonville Jaguars, 10 a.m.
New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills, 10 a.m.
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 10 a.m.
Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts, 10 a.m.
New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 10 a.m.
Minnesota Vikings at Washington Redskins, 10 a.m.
Houston Texans at RAMS, 1:05 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons, 1:25 p.m.
New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers, 1:25 p.m.
New England Patriots at Denver Broncos, 5:30 p.m.
Monday's schedule
Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday's result
Seattle Seahawks 22, at Arizona Cardinals 16