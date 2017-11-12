Rams vs. Houston Texans: How they match up

RAMS (6-2) VS. HOUSTON (3-5)

When Rams have the ball

After scoring 51 points in last week’s rout of the New York Giants, the Rams are averaging a league-leading 32.9 points. They rank third in total offense, averaging 382.1 yards. Quarterback Jared Goff is coming off a career-best performance. He passed for four touchdowns and 311 yards against the Giants and was named the NFC offensive player of the week. Goff is completing 60% of his passes, 13 for touchdowns (with four interceptions). Four players — running back Todd Gurley and receivers Robert Woods, Sammy Watkins and Cooper Kupp — have scored three touchdowns on pass plays. Gurley also has rushed for seven touchdowns, giving him a league-leading 10. He is averaging 4.3 yards per carry. Backup Malcolm Brown suffered a knee sprain against the Giants, so Tavon Austin could get more work out of the backfield. The Rams also are expected to activate back Lance Dunbar for the first time this season. The Texans defense suffered a blow when lineman J.J. Watt went down because of a leg injury in early October. Lineman Jadeveon Clowney has a team-best five sacks for a defense that also includes linebacker Benardrick McKinney and cornerback Kareem Jackson. Cornerback Johnathan Joseph and safety Andre Hal each have two interceptions.

When Texans have the ball

Coach Bill O’Brien’s offense is still trying to recover from the loss of star rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson, who suffered a major knee injury a few weeks ago. Tom Savage, who began the season as the starter, struggled last week, completing 19 of 44 passes for 219 yards in a 20-14 loss against Indianapolis. He also lost a fumble on the final play. The Texans feature two outstanding receivers in DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller. Hopkins has 51 catches, eight for touchdowns. His 692 yards receiving ranks third in the NFL. Fuller has turned seven of his 15 catches into touchdowns. Running back Lamar Miller has rushed for 483 yards and two touchdowns and has 21 receptions. The Rams, who in their last two games shut out Arizona and gave up 17 points to the New York Giants, rank ninth in scoring defense. Aaron Donald, Connor Barwin and Matt Longacre each have four sacks. Linebacker Mark Barron leads the team in tackles and also has intercepted two passes. Linebacker Robert Quinn is doubtful because of an unspecified illness that sidelined him all week. Safety Lamarcus Joyner and cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson and Nickell Robey-Coleman each have two interceptions.

When they kick

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein has scored a league-leading 99 points, putting him on pace to break the NFL record of 186 set in 2006 by Hall of Fame running back LaDainian Tomlinson of the San Diego Chargers. Zuerlein has made 24 of 25 field-goal attempts. With the offense in high gear, punter Johnny Hekker has only 27 kicks, 16 fewer than at the same time last season. Former UCLA kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn has made 11 of 12 field-goal attempts for the Texans. Shane Lechler, an 18th-year pro, is averaging a league-best 50.2 yards per punt.

Gary Klein’s prediction

The Rams have played well in all three phases for consecutive games, and with a potential run to the playoffs now a reality under first-year coach Sean McVay, they

are expected to build on the momentum. If Watson were playing for the Texans, this might be a different story.

RAMS 38, TEXANS 10