Welcome to another NFL Sunday.
Today, the Chargers (3-5) are in Jacksonville with the rising Jaguars (5-3) at 10 a.m., and the Rams (6-2) host the Houston Texans (3-5) at 1:05 p.m. at the Coliseum.
Keep it here for updates from both games.
Saints' Daniel Lasco has feeling in extremities after sustaining spinal injury on kick return
|Associated Press
The New Orleans Saints say running back Daniel Lasco has feelings in his extremities after sustaining a spinal injury making a tackle on a kickoff return.
Lasco was loaded into an ambulance on the field and taken to the hospital. He was hurt six minutes into the second quarter when he appeared to lower his head while tackling Bills returner Brandon Tate.
Lasco moved his left leg while lying face-down on the field before being rolled on his back by Saints medical staff.