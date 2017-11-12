Saints' Daniel Lasco has feeling in extremities after sustaining spinal injury on kick return

Saints running back Daniel Lasco is carted off the field during the first half of a game against the Bills on Nov. 12.

The New Orleans Saints say running back Daniel Lasco has feelings in his extremities after sustaining a spinal injury making a tackle on a kickoff return.

Lasco was loaded into an ambulance on the field and taken to the hospital. He was hurt six minutes into the second quarter when he appeared to lower his head while tackling Bills returner Brandon Tate.

Lasco moved his left leg while lying face-down on the field before being rolled on his back by Saints medical staff.

