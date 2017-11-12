Saints set team record with six rushing touchdowns in rout of Bills

Drew Brees is still on the Saints, right?

The Saints set a franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a game Sunday when they rolled out six against the Bills in a 47-10 victory at Ralph Wilson Stadium.

New Orleans now has 14 rushing touchdowns this season compared to the 17 they had all of last year, or the 16 in 2015 and 2014.

Mark Ingram had three touchdowns on 131 yards rushing. Alvin Kamara had one on 106 yards, Trey Edmunds had one on 48 yards and Brees -- who had zero passing touchdowns -- had another running score on six yards.

Traditionally one of the most prolific passers in the game, Brees has passed for more than 300 yards twice this season. Still, despite the lack of touchdown throws, Brees was fifth in the NFL with 2,214 yards passing and was tied for eighth with 13 passing touchdowns.

It wasn't so long ago -- 2015 -- that Brees became the eighth player in NFL history to throw for seven touchdowns in a game.

The Saints (7-2) have now won seven straight and host the Washington Redskins next week.