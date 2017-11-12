What a comeback! Vikings' Teddy Bridgewater is ready to play after nearly losing his leg last year

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford warms up before a game against the Washington Redskins on Nov. 12.

Last August, doctors were just trying to save Teddy Bridgewater's leg.

Today, he's ready and available to play for the Minnesota Vikings should quarterback Case Keenum falter against the Washington Redskins, according to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.

Bridgewater suffered a dislocated knee and torn anterior cruciate ligament in a non-contact injury at practice last year. The injury was a blow to the Vikings, who were coming off their first NFC North title since 2009.

Bridgewater had passed for 3,231 yards with 14 touchdowns en route to an 11-win season.

After the injury, however, the Vikings traded for quarterback Sam Bradford, who performed well initially in place of the injured Bridgewater, helping Minnesota get off to a 5-0 start. But then the wheels fell off.

Minnesota then dropped their next four contests and won just three more games all season.

Bradford has been dealing with a knee injury most of the season, so Keenum has been the Vikings starter, leading the team to a 6-2 record.

Keenum has completed a career-high 63.9% of his passes for 1,610 yards with seven touchdowns and had just three passes intercepted.