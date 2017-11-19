AFC notes: From A to Z

Baltimore Ravens: Alex Collins (5.6) is second in average yards per carry behind New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara (6.5). Baltimore leads the NFL with 13 interceptions.

Buffalo Bills: LeSean McCoy is the Bills’ top rusher (595 yards) and receiver (41 catches). The Bills are in playoff position despite a passing offense that’s ranked 30th.

Cincinnati Bengals: Rookie running back Joe Mixon is one of three rookies (Kareem Hunt, Alvin Kamara) with 300-plus rushing yards and 200-plus receiving yards.

CHARGERS: L.A. is tied with the Steelers and Panthers for the second-most sacks (29), with Melvin Ingram (8 1/2) and Joey Bosa (9 1/2) leading the rush.

Cleveland Browns: Receiver Corey Coleman returns after missing seven games with a broken right hand. He had six catches for 62 yards and one touchdown.

Denver Broncos: Emmanuel Sanders had nine catches for 117 yards and two TDs the last time he faced the Bengals. That day, linebacker Shane Ray had three sacks.

Houston Texans: Quarterback Tom Savage had four turnovers last week and has seven in three starts this season. Receiver Will Fuller is expected to be out with a rib injury.

Indianapolis Colts: The Colts need to win five of their last six games to avoid their first losing season under coach Chuck Pagano, who took over in 2012.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Former Browns safety Tashaun Gipson has predicted his Jaguars defense will shut out Cleveland, which still could finish 0-16 this season.

Kansas City Chiefs: Alex Smith leads the NFL with a quarterback rating of 113.9. He also has 2,444 yards passing with 18 touchdowns and just one intercepted pass.

Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins play the Buccaneers on Sunday in a makeup game from Week 1, which became both teams’ off week because of Hurricane Irma.

New England Patriots: Tom Brady needs one touchdown pass to join Warren Moon and Brett Favre as the only players in their 40s with at least 20 TD passes in a season.

N.Y. Jets: Second-year receiver Robby Anderson leads the Jets with five touchdown receptions and has had a touchdown catch in four straight games.

Oakland Raiders: Derek Carr has three straight 300-yard games. The only Raider with a longer streak was Rich Gannon with six in 2002, the year he was named most valuable player.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger’s four touchdown throws in a 40-17 victory over the Titans on Thursday are his most this season.

Tennessee Titans: Marcus Mariota had one touchdown pass to four interceptions in the loss to the Steelers. He has eight TDs to 10 interceptions this year.