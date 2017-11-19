Welcome to another NFL Sunday.
The Chargers (3-6) and Buffalo Bills (5-4) are currently underway at StubHub Center. The Rams (7-3) were stiffled in Minnesota, and lost to the Vikings (8-2) 24-7.
Keep it here for updates from those games and other news from around the league.
Chargers 34, Bills 7: The rout is on
|Dan Woike
Another stop and another score for the Chargers, this time with Melvin Gordon scoring from 10-yards out as the Chargers moved down the field on a drive keyed by a big third-down conversion by Keenan Allen.
The Chargers lead 34-7 with 1:03 left in the second quarter.