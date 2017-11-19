COMPANY TOWN
Sports

Welcome to another NFL Sunday.

The Chargers (3-6) and Buffalo Bills (5-4) are currently underway at StubHub Center. The Rams (7-3) were stiffled in Minnesota, and lost to the Vikings (8-2) 24-7.

Keep it here for updates from those games and other news from around the league.

CHARGERS

Chargers 37, Bills 7: When it rains, it pours

Dan Woike

The Chargers keep pouring it on, capitalizing on Nathan Peterman’s fifth interception.

Nick Novak made his third field goal of the day right as time expired and the Chargers head into halftime with a 37-7 lead.

Latest updates

