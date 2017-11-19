Welcome to another NFL Sunday.
The Chargers (4-6) dominated rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman and Buffalo Bills (5-5) 54-24 and the Rams (7-3) were stiffled in Minnesota, and lost to the Vikings (8-2) 24-7.
Chargers 54, Bills 17: Ekeler scores on a 21-yard run
With most of their starters, including Philip Rivers and running back Melvin Gordon, on the bench, the Chargers stretched their lead over the Bills to 54-17 on Austin Ekeler’s 21-yard touchdown run with 7:57 left in the game.