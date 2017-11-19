COMPANY TOWN
Sports

Welcome to another NFL Sunday.

The Chargers (3-6) and Buffalo Bills (5-4) are currently underway at StubHub Center. The Rams (7-3) were stiffled in Minnesota, and lost to the Vikings (8-2) 24-7.

Keep it here for updates from those games and other news from around the league.

CHARGERS

Chargers 7, Bills 0: Korey Toomer with the pick-six

Dan Woike

The Chargers' defense has done a lot of things well this season, but they hadn’t been able to turn a mistake into a touchdown — until Sunday.

On the Bills’ first drive, Korey Toomer returned a pass that bounced off Buffalo fullback Patrick DiMarco’s hands for a 59-yard touchdown.

The Chargers lead 7-0 early in the first.

Latest updates

