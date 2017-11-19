COMPANY TOWN
Sports

Welcome to another NFL Sunday.

The Chargers (3-6) and Buffalo Bills (5-4) are currently underway at StubHub Center. The Rams (7-3) were stiffled in Minnesota, and lost to the Vikings (8-2) 24-7.

Keep it here for updates from those games and other news from around the league.

CHARGERS

Chargers 7, Bills 7: McCoy carries the load for Buffalo

Dan Woike

The Bills threw another interception, this time to Casey Hayward, but the offense failed to move the ball and the Chargers missed a 46-yard field goal.

The Bills didn’t wait long to atone for the early mistakes, scoring the game-tying touchdown in just two plays with LeSean McCoy’s 27-yard TD.

The game is tied 7-7 with 9 minutes left in the first quarter.

Latest updates

