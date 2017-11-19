Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills: How they match up

CHARGERS (3-6) VS. BUFFALO BILLS (5-4)

When Chargers have the ball

The big question all week has centered on Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, who was officially cleared to play late Friday afternoon after being in the league’s concussion protocol since Monday. The team’s offense already had been sputtering with Rivers’ playing, and a switch to backup Kellen Clemens probably would not have been the adrenaline shot this group needs. The best chance for this offense to find a rhythm is with Rivers — who hasn’t missed a start since taking over as the starter in 2006. Keeping him on the field is a big boost. He’s the player most equipped to get the ball into the hands of the offense’s best players — including tight end Hunter Henry, whom the offense has unforgivably forgotten. Rivers will face a turnover-forcing Bills defense with a terrific secondary. Protecting the football will be a key. In the Bills’ five victories, they’ve forced 14 turnovers. In their four losses, they’ve forced four.

When Bills have the ball

Preparing for a quarterback such as Tyrod Taylor, a talented runner, requires a defense to somehow simultaneously apply pressure and remain disciplined to keep him from making … wait, he’s out? The Bills, who at 5-4 are very much in the thick of the playoff race, made a switch at the most important position this week, benching Taylor for rookie Nathan Peterman. His first NFL start begins lining up across from two of the NFL’s top edge defenders in Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa, who will be able to focus more on getting into the backfield than on stopping broken-play scrambles. Peterman throws an excellent deep ball and has well-regarded accuracy, which should test the Chargers' secondary. New acquisition wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, formerly of the Carolina Panthers, could be a problem on the outside. If he gets going, expect shifty running back LeSean McCoy to slip out and around tackles.

When they kick

The Chargers had a lot go wrong at the end of last weekend’s debacle in Jacksonville, but punter Drew Kaser hitting three bad punts in a row turned out to be costly. The team’s inability to even attempt long field goals also has been costly, especially as they scrape for points. The Bills don’t have that problem thanks to Steven Hauschka, who has hit all five of his attempts from 50 yards or more this season. The Chargers’ kick-return unit has been a mess all season, and they still haven’t settled on a returner. If they’re looking for a big play, maybe Travis Benjamin can get loose on a punt return.

Dan Woike’s prediction

If the Chargers are going to have any hope of a postseason run — a run they’ve certainly not earned to this point — they need to win Sunday. They get some help with the Bills’ quarterback change — how well do untested rookies perform in their first start in the middle of an NFL season? — which should allow the defense to play more aggressively. This is an AFC West team running out of chances to salvage its first season in a new city. And, in this space on a weekly basis, there’s been a lack of belief in the Chargers’ ability to make the most of their chances. But something feels a little bit different this week. A strange benefit to being on the wrong end of crazy losses so regularly has been this team’s ability to bounce back. And against better judgment, I think it happens again Sunday.

CHARGERS 24, BILLS 17