NFL extends deal to play three more years in Mexico

A girl poses for a photograph with a large Raiders helmet at the NFL Fan Fest in Mexico City on Nov 19..

The NFL has extended its deal to play an annual game in Mexico for three more years.

The league and the Ministry of Tourism announced Sunday an agreement to play a game each year from 2019-21. The deal was announced shortly before the Raiders played the Patriots at Azteca Stadium.

The Raiders also played in Mexico last year against Houston under a three-year contract that extends through 2018. There has been no announcement of which teams will play in Mexico next season.

The NFL played its first regular-season game in Mexico City in 2005, when the 49ers faced the Cardinals.

