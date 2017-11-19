Welcome to another NFL Sunday.
Today, the Rams (7-2) are in Minnesota to face the Vikings (7-2) at 10 a.m. while the Chargers (3-6) play host to the Buffalo Bills (5-4) at 1:05 p.m.
Keep it here for updates from those games and other news from around the league.
NFL Week 11 schedule and results
Today's schedule
RAMS at Minnesota Vikings, 10 a.m.
Buffalo Bills at CHARGERS, 1:05 p.m.
Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans, 10 a.m.
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns, 10 a.m.
Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers, 10 a.m.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins, 10 a.m.
Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints, 10 a.m.
Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos, 1:25 p.m.
New England Patriots vs. Oakland Raiders at Mexico City, 1:25 p.m.
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 5:30 p.m.
Monday's schedule
Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday's result
at Pittsburgh Steelers 40, Tennessee Titans 17