AFC notes: From A to Z

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett in action against the New York Giants during a preseason game Aug. 21.

Baltimore Ravens: Mike Wallace, who faces his old Steelers team Sunday, had a 95-yard touchdown catch against them last year. In Ravens history, only Shannon Sharpe’s 96-yarder in the 2000 playoffs was longer.

Buffalo Bills: The Bills have yet to allow a touchdown pass and have four interceptions entering Sunday at Atlanta. Their last 3-1 start was in 2011, when they opened 4-1.

Cincinnati Bengals: Scored their first touchdown of 2017 on the first drive by new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor last week. Sunday, the Bengals visit Cleveland, which also is 0-3.

CHARGERS: Philip Rivers had three passes intercepted last week. He’s led the league in interceptions two of the last three years, with a career-high 21 in 2016.

Cleveland Browns: Rookie defensive end Myles Garrett (questionable) practiced some this week after missing the first three games with a high right-ankle sprain.

Denver Nuggets: Jamaal Charles’ first touchdown run as a Bronco was last week. He needs 134 yards from scrimmage Sunday vs. Raiders to be the 11th active player with 10,000.

Houston Texans: Texans defensive end J.J. Watt does not have a sack in 2017 but has had one in each of his last eight games against the Titans, Sunday’s foe.

Indianapolis Colts: Jacoby Brissett is the first Colts quarterback to rush for two touchdowns and pass for one in a game since Bert Jones in 1974. He visits Seattle on Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars announced they will kneel together before the national anthem Sunday at the Jets.

Kansas City Chiefs: Linebacker Dee Ford and center Mitch Morse were ruled out for Monday against Washington. Kicker Cairo Santos, on injured reserve, was waived.

Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins host the Saints on Sunday in London; the last time they played there (2015), they lost, came home and fired coach Joe Philbin.

New England Patriots: Tom Brady can tie Brett Favre and Peyton Manning for the most regular-season wins (186) with a victory Sunday vs. Carolina.

N.Y. Jets: Running back Matt Forte will miss Sunday’s game with turf toe. Bilal Powell is expected to get the start with rookie Elijah McGuire behind him.

Oakland Raiders: Amari Cooper, the fourth overall pick in 2015, has caught just 10 passes in three games. And fellow receiver Michael Crabtree is doubtful for Sunday.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Steelers receiver Antonio Brown has only three touchdowns in 13 games against the Ravens, but had a touchdown in both games last year.

Tennessee Titans: Kicker Ryan Succop enters Sunday’s game vs. Texas with a franchise-best streak of 45 successful field goals from inside 50 yards, dating to 2014.

