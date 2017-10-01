Bilal Powell takes a spill, gets up and goes 75-yards for the longest touchdown run in Jets history

Matt Forte couldn't go today. So the Jets were "forced" to start Bilal Powell.

It's a shame really; without Forte, the Jets' run offense will be... oh wait, never mind.

Powell just ripped off the longest run in Jets history in the first quarter with a 75-yard carry to the house.

The seven-year pro took a spill just behind the Jaguars' offensive line, but went untouched. The Jacksonville defense, suffering a momentary college lapse, allowed Powell to then get up and take off for the score with little pressure.

The 75 yards on the carry are more than he's had in three previous games of work this season.