Welcome to another week in the NFL.
The Rams (2-1) are one of the first teams to play today as the take on the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) on the road. The Chargers (0-3) will get going a little later, hosting the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) at StubHub Center.
Keep it here for updates from both our local teams and other news from around the league.
Bilal Powell takes a spill, gets up and goes 75-yards for the longest touchdown run in Jets history
|Matt Wilhalme
Matt Forte couldn't go today. So the Jets were "forced" to start Bilal Powell.
It's a shame really; without Forte, the Jets' run offense will be... oh wait, never mind.
Powell just ripped off the longest run in Jets history in the first quarter with a 75-yard carry to the house.
The seven-year pro took a spill just behind the Jaguars' offensive line, but went untouched. The Jacksonville defense, suffering a momentary college lapse, allowed Powell to then get up and take off for the score with little pressure.
The 75 yards on the carry are more than he's had in three previous games of work this season.