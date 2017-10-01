Chargers vs. Eagles: How they match up

CHARGERS (0-3) VS. EAGLES (2-1)

When Chargers have the ball

This could (finally) be the week the Chargers’ offense lives up to the considerable hype it amassed in the offseason. Philadelphia’s star defensive tackle Fletcher Cox won’t play because of a calf injury and cornerback Ronald Darby is still out with an ankle issue. The Eagles also will be without key reserves on the defensive line and at cornerback, meaning Philip Rivers should be able to get the offense into a rhythm that doesn’t resemble your awkward parents at a wedding. Last weekend, Melvin Gordon finally looked like the running back who was knocking on the door of 1,000 yards a season ago, and after some rest this week, he’s scheduled for a normal workload. If the Eagles sell out to stop Gordon, something Miami did in Week 2, Rivers could have a monster bounce-back game after a three-interception day that could’ve been even worse against Kansas City. The Chargers will need to get tight end Hunter Henry consistently involved to reach their offensive potential, and so far this season he’s been unable to find stable footing in the team’s game plan. The Chargers defense has been stout through four games. Sunday, it should be the offense’s turn to carry the load.

When Eagles have the ball

Quarterback Carson Wentz, the guy the Rams decided against in favor of Jared Goff a year ago, is off to a strong start in his second season, enjoying a few new weapons in coach Doug Pederson’s offense. He’s been extra productive on the road, tossing for 300-plus yards in his last two trips out of Philly, hooking up with receivers such as Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith and ex-USC star Nelson Agholor. The Eagles’ most productive weapon in the passing game, though, is tight end Zach Ertz. The run game will miss Darren Sproles, who suffered season-ending injuries last week against the Giants. The Chargers pass rush should be a factor again — Philadelphia has allowed 11 sacks . If the defensive line and linebackers can hit back when the ball goes to battering ram LeGarrette Blount, and if the Chargers can slow down all-purpose weapon Wendell Smallwood, Wentz could be staring down Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa all afternoon. The pass rush has been great at creating sacks and disrupting the passing game, but it needs to start forcing turnovers too.

When they kick

Rookie Jake Elliott was one of the NFL’s top stories last weekend, hitting a game-winning 61-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Giants. No rookie had ever made one from that deep, and the kick was so improbable that Wentz told teammates he’d give Elliott his game check if he made it. Elliott refused the cash, but a portion will go to charity and a cool story gets a happy ending. The Chargers are hoping for a happy ending with their rookie kicker, Younghoe Koo, after a blocked kick in Week 1 and a pair of misses in Week 2 had some rightfully wondering if the Chargers were going to make a change. The team has backed Koo and he made his only attempt a week ago, though the team declined the chance to have him attempt a 52-yarder against the Chiefs.

Dan Woike’s prediction

The Chargers were blessed by the NFL schedule makers to play three straight games at home, and though the crowds haven’t been as pro-Chargers as they would’ve liked, it was still a great opportunity to get off to a good start this season. A win Sunday won’t salvage the homestand but it would provide some relief.

CHARGERS 24, EAGLES 17