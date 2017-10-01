LOCAL
'Dirty John' Part 1 -- She thought she had met a successful doctor. But he wasn't who he said he was
Sports

Welcome to another week in the NFL.

The Rams (2-1) are one of the first teams to play today as the take on the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) on the road. The Chargers (0-3) will get going a little later, hosting the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) at StubHub Center.

Keep it here for updates from both our local teams and other news from around the league.

RAMS

Cowboys 24, Rams 16: Zuerlein makes a 44-yard field goal before halftime

Lindsey Thiry

The Rams defense can’t make a stop, so it should come as no surprise that they trail the Dallas Cowboys, 24-16, at halftime.

Ezekiel Elliott scored in consecutive possessions -- first on a short pass, then on a short run — and receiver Brice Butler was left open in the end zone for a touchdown reception.

Dak Prescott has completed 11-of-15 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams offense has struggled at times to find a rhythm, but special teams recovered a fumbled punt in Dallas territory and converted it into a touchdown on a seven-yard catch by Cooper Kupp.

Greg Zuerlein has kicked three fields and Jared Goff is 12-of-18 for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
72°