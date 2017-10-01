Welcome to another week in the NFL.
The Rams (2-1) are one of the first teams to play today as the take on the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) on the road. The Chargers (0-3) will get going a little later, hosting the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) at StubHub Center.
Keep it here for updates from both our local teams and other news from around the league.
Cowboys 24, Rams 16: Zuerlein makes a 44-yard field goal before halftime
|Lindsey Thiry
The Rams defense can’t make a stop, so it should come as no surprise that they trail the Dallas Cowboys, 24-16, at halftime.
Ezekiel Elliott scored in consecutive possessions -- first on a short pass, then on a short run — and receiver Brice Butler was left open in the end zone for a touchdown reception.
Dak Prescott has completed 11-of-15 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
The Rams offense has struggled at times to find a rhythm, but special teams recovered a fumbled punt in Dallas territory and converted it into a touchdown on a seven-yard catch by Cooper Kupp.
Greg Zuerlein has kicked three fields and Jared Goff is 12-of-18 for 84 yards and a touchdown.