Cowboys 24, Rams 16: Zuerlein makes a 44-yard field goal before halftime

The Rams defense can’t make a stop, so it should come as no surprise that they trail the Dallas Cowboys, 24-16, at halftime.

Ezekiel Elliott scored in consecutive possessions -- first on a short pass, then on a short run — and receiver Brice Butler was left open in the end zone for a touchdown reception.

Dak Prescott has completed 11-of-15 passes for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams offense has struggled at times to find a rhythm, but special teams recovered a fumbled punt in Dallas territory and converted it into a touchdown on a seven-yard catch by Cooper Kupp.

Greg Zuerlein has kicked three fields and Jared Goff is 12-of-18 for 84 yards and a touchdown.