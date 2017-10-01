Welcome to another week in the NFL.
The Rams (2-1) are one of the first teams to play today as the take on the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) on the road. The Chargers (0-3) will get going a little later, hosting the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) at StubHub Center.
Keep it here for updates from both our local teams and other news from around the league.
Cowboys 17, Rams 13: Woods' TD is waved off, so rookie Kupp gets one instead
Robert Woods went up ang grabbed the football from behind Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown.
Woods got both feet down but as he went to the ground one official ruled it a touchdown catch and then another waved it off.
The Rams used their second challenge and lost, burning their second timeout of the half and leaving them without recourse for the rest of the game.
On the next play, quarterback Jared Goff spotted rookie receiver Cooper Kupp, who came out of a stacked receiver set and got free of his defender for an easy touchdown.
