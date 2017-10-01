Cowboys 17, Rams 6: Morris, not Elliott, breaks off a big run to set up a touchdown

Alfred Morris probably needs a breather.

The Cowboys' backup running back came into the game to give Ezekiel Elliott a breather and immediately ripped off a 70-yard run to the Rams' 5.

Morris appeared to lose the ball at the end of the run to the Rams, and the play was challenged by coach Sean McVay. After an official review, the Cowboys retained possession of the ball.

Reenter Elliott, who dived into the end zone. Or did he? Another review took place and Dallas was ruled short of the end zone at the "half-yardline."

Still, on the next play, Elliott took the ball and slammed the middle of the Rams' defensive line for the touchdown.

Cowboys 17, Rams 6