Welcome to another week in the NFL.
The Rams (2-1) are one of the first teams to play today as the take on the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) on the road. The Chargers (0-3) will get going a little later, hosting the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) at StubHub Center.
Keep it here for updates from both our local teams and other news from around the league.
Cowboys 17, Rams 6: Morris, not Elliott, breaks off a big run to set up a touchdown
|Matt Wilhalme
Alfred Morris probably needs a breather.
The Cowboys' backup running back came into the game to give Ezekiel Elliott a breather and immediately ripped off a 70-yard run to the Rams' 5.
Morris appeared to lose the ball at the end of the run to the Rams, and the play was challenged by coach Sean McVay. After an official review, the Cowboys retained possession of the ball.
Reenter Elliott, who dived into the end zone. Or did he? Another review took place and Dallas was ruled short of the end zone at the "half-yardline."
Still, on the next play, Elliott took the ball and slammed the middle of the Rams' defensive line for the touchdown.
Cowboys 17, Rams 6