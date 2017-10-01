Welcome to another week in the NFL.
The Rams (2-1) are one of the first teams to play today as the take on the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) on the road. The Chargers (0-3) will get going a little later, hosting the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) at StubHub Center.
Keep it here for updates from both our local teams and other news from around the league.
Cowboys 24, Rams 13: Prescott scrambles, Butler catches a 10-yard pass for a TD
|Matt Wilhalme
Just when you think you have Dak Prescott dead to rights, he's got another touchdown.
This time, Prescott dropped back and was due for a sack. Only the wily quarterback stayed cleared of the Rams defender and delivered a 10-yard toss to Brice Butler, who dragged his feet in the end zone for the touchdown.
