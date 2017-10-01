LOCAL
'Dirty John' Part 1 -- She thought she had met a successful doctor. But he wasn't who he said he was
Sports

Welcome to another week in the NFL.

The Rams (3-1) stunned the Dallas Cowboys (2-2) at on the road today and the Chargers (0-3) are currently underway against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) at StubHub Center.

Keep it here for updates from the Chargers game and for other news from around the league.

CHARGERS

Eagles 13, Chargers 0: Philadelphia adds to its lead with another field goal

Dan Woike

The Eagles stretched their lead to 13-0 after another Jake Elliott field goal.

The Chargers defense has yet to force a Philadelphia punt, with the Eagles in complete control with 6:42 left in the first half.

Eagles 13, Chargers 0

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
78°