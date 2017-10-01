Welcome to another week in the NFL.
The Rams (3-1) stunned the Dallas Cowboys (2-2) at on the road today and the Chargers (0-3) are currently underway against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) at StubHub Center.
Keep it here for updates from the Chargers game and for other news from around the league.
Eagles 16, Chargers 7: L.A. forces Philadelphia to settle for another field goal
|Dan Woike
The Charger defense needed to build on the momentum after the offense connected on a big play, but Carson Wentz and the Eagles offense wouldn’t cooperate.
The Eagles again moved the ball, and rookie kicker Jake Elliott capped a drive with a 53-yard field goal to put Philadelphia up 16-7.
Eagles 16, Chargers 7