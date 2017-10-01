Welcome to another week in the NFL.
The Rams (3-1) stunned the Dallas Cowboys (2-2) at on the road today and the Chargers (0-3) are currently underway against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) at StubHub Center.
Keep it here for updates from the Chargers game and for other news from around the league.
Eagles 19, Chargers 17: Ekeler's big run gives L.A. a chance
|Dan Woike
Austin Ekeler, an undrafted running back out of tiny Western State, broke through the line for a 35-yard touchdown, the first of his career and the longest run for the team on the season. The Chargers now trail 19-17 early in the fourth quarter.
Eagles 19, Chargers 17