Welcome to another week in the NFL.

The Rams (3-1) stunned the Dallas Cowboys (2-2) at on the road today and the Chargers (0-3) are currently underway against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) at StubHub Center.

Keep it here for updates from the Chargers game and for other news from around the league.

CHARGERS

Eagles 26, Chargers 24: Henry's catch keeps L.A. in the game

Dan Woike

Officials originally waved off Hunter Henry’s one-handed grab in the end zone, but Anthony Lynn challenged the call, with replay showing that the Chargers’ tight end got both feet in for his first score of the year. With 6:44 left in the game, the Chargers trail 26-24.

Eagles 26, Chargers 24

Latest updates

