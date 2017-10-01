Welcome to another week in the NFL.
The Rams (3-1) stunned the Dallas Cowboys (2-2) at on the road today and the Chargers (0-3) are currently underway against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) at StubHub Center.
Keep it here for updates from the Chargers game and for other news from around the league.
Eagles 7, Chargers 0: Alshon Jeffery with a touchdown reception
|Dan Woike
New week, same story – the Chargers turned the ball over in the first quarter and the opposition took the ball and marched into the end zone.
After a Philip Rivers fumble, Carson Wentz led the Eagles on an impressive opening drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery.
Philadelphia 7, Chargers 0 with 8 minutes left in the first quarter.