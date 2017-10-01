LOCAL
Welcome to another week in the NFL.

The Rams (3-1) stunned the Dallas Cowboys (2-2) at on the road today and the Chargers (0-3) are currently underway against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) at StubHub Center.

Keep it here for updates from the Chargers game and for other news from around the league.

Eagles 7, Chargers 0: Alshon Jeffery with a touchdown reception

Dan Woike

New week, same story – the Chargers turned the ball over in the first quarter and the opposition took the ball and marched into the end zone.

After a Philip Rivers fumble, Carson Wentz led the Eagles on an impressive opening drive that ended with a touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery.

Philadelphia 7, Chargers 0 with 8 minutes left in the first quarter.

