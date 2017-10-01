Heartbreak city: Chargers get close then lose again, this time to the Eagles 26-24

Philip Rivers looks for a pass-interference call as Eagles safety Chris Maragos celebrates the incomplete pass during the second quarter of the Chargers' 26-24 loss to Philadelphia at StubHub Center.

Coming to Los Angeles would be bittersweet, the Chargers said -- a compound word that’s turned out to be only half applicable.

For the fans in San Diego, there’s been more bitterness than in a case of skunked beer. Banners fly over StubHub Center, ex-fans delight at the miniscule attendance numbers and the opposing-fan takeovers.

Luckily for the team, the NFL gave them a chance to erase some of that with a sweet first month – a primetime game during Week 1 followed by three straight at their new, albeit, temporary home, in Carson at StubHub Center.

But with a 26-24 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday, the Chargers’ fourth-straight to open the season, there’s been no good tastes in the mouths of the team or its fans.

Sunday, the Chargers did the things losing football teams tend to do. They’d get stops on third down and commit penalties. They weren’t able to move the ball consistently on the ground, and they weren’t able to stop Philadelphia from doing the same.

That the Eagles were missing their top defensive lineman, Fletcher Cox, was of little consequence, as Philip Rivers routinely found himself flushed out of the pocket or passing under duress, forcing the Chargers into a boom-or-bust attack, relying on big plays to get down the field.

Tyrell Williams scored on a 75-yard catch, rookie Austin Ekeler took his first pro carry and ran for a 35-yard score and Keenan Allen found himself in the open field for a number of big gains.

Philadelphia, though, proved to be more methodical, using their ground attack to bully the Chargers’ defensive line, setting up six different scoring drives -- four ending with kicker Jake Elliot hitting field goals from 40 yards or longer.

Needing to get a stop to give Rivers one more chance, the Eagles ran the ball all the way down the field with little interference. Philadelphia rushed for nearly four times as many yards as the Chargers.