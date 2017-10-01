NFC notes: From A to Z

Vikings receiver Adam Thielen makes a catch against the Buccaneers during a game on Sept. 24.

Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals have swept the 49ers in their last four meetings over two seasons. Arizona is 4-0-1 in its last five games against the NFC West.

Atlanta Falcons: Running back Devonta Freeman is looking for his fourth straight game against an AFC team with 100-plus yards rushing and receiving combined.

Carolina Panthers: Running back Christian McCaffrey had nine catches for 101 yards last week. He is first among rookies with 173 yards receiving and second in receptions (18).

Chicago Bears: Linebacker Danny Trevathan was suspended two games for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Green Bay’s Davante Adams, who was carted off in Thursday’s game.

Dallas Cowboys: End DeMarcus Lawrence had a career-high three sacks against Arizona last week and leads the league with 61/2. He has 151/2 sacks since he was drafted in 2014.

Detroit Lions: The Lions lead the NFL with a plus-six turnover margin. Their seven interceptions through three games are second only to the Ravens, who have eight.

Green Bay Packers: The Packers have scored on 43 consecutive red-zone possessions; they were 5 for 5 in their 35-14 victory against the Bears on Thursday night.

Minnesota Vikings: Adam Thielen (299) and Stefon Diggs (293) are second and third in receiving yards. Dalvin Cook has the second-most yards rushing (288).

New Orleans Saints: Saints rookie Marcus Williams had his first interception and rookie defensive end Trey Hendrickson recorded his first sack last week.

N.Y. Giants: Quarterback Eli Manning is 5-0 all-time against the Buccaneers, who haven’t beaten the Giants since 2003 and have lost in their last five meetings.

Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles’ secondary might get Rodney McLeod back this week but will be without Ronald Darby, Jaylen Watkins, Fletcher Cox and Corey Graham.

RAMS: Todd Gurley (six TDs) needs three scores to tie Cowboys Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith and Washington’s Stephen Davis for the most in first four games.

San Francisco 49ers: Running back Carlos Hyde has the third-most yards rushing (253) and is averaging 5.2 yards per carry with two touchdowns in three games.

Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks have allowed three scores of 30 or more yards in three games. They allowed two of 30 or more yards in the 2012 and 2014 seasons.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Receiver DeSean Jackson has faced the Giants 15 times during his career, scoring nine touchdowns: six receiving, two on punt returns and one rushing.

Washington Redskins: The Redskins’ only win over the Chiefs was a 27-12 victory on Sept. 18, 1983, in Washington. The Redskins have never won at Arrowhead Stadium.