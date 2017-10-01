Welcome to another week in the NFL.
The Rams (2-1) are one of the first teams to play today as the take on the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) on the road. The Chargers (0-3) will get going a little later, hosting the Philadelphia Eagles (2-1) at StubHub Center.
Keep it here for updates from both our local teams and other news from around the league.
NFL Week 4: Scores and schedule
|Matt Wilhalme
Today's schedule
New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins, 6:30 a.m.
RAMS at Dallas Cowboys, 10 a.m.
Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons, 10 a.m.
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns, 10 a.m.
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 10 a.m.
Carolina Panthers at New England Patriots, 10 a.m.
Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets, 10 a.m.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens, 10 a.m.
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texas, 10 a.m.
Philadelphia Eagles at CHARGERS, 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 1:05 p.m.
New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland Raiders at Denver Broncos, 1:25 p.m.
Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks, 5:30 p.m.
Monday's schedule
Washington Redskins at Kansas City Chiefs, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday's result
Green Bay Packers 35, Chicago Bears 14